Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 172,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $318,183,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,826.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

