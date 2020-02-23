Fmr LLC Sells 1,280,195 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,099,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,280,195 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $595,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of WBA opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

