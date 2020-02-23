Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478,939 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $624,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,292,000 after acquiring an additional 219,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,883,000 after acquiring an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after acquiring an additional 537,800 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

