Fmr LLC Buys 23,267 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Blueprint Medicines worth $591,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 579.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,243 shares of company stock worth $1,256,140 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

