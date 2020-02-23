Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Entergy worth $589,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Entergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

