Fmr LLC Sells 218,266 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,226,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,266 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $584,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 235.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

