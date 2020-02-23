Fmr LLC Sells 218,266 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,226,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,266 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $584,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 235.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,107 Shares of Callaway Golf Co
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,107 Shares of Callaway Golf Co
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,857 Shares of WSFS Financial Co.
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,857 Shares of WSFS Financial Co.
Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Fmr LLC Buys 202,379 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Fmr LLC Buys 202,379 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc.
Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc.
Fmr LLC Sells 1,280,195 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Fmr LLC Sells 1,280,195 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report