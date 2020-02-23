Fmr LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $568,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

