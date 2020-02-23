Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $556,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

