Fmr LLC Sells 27,068 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $520,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $3,827,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 9,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in NVR by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total value of $9,444,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,265,002.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,190 shares of company stock worth $43,025,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NVR stock opened at $4,031.14 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,586.54 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,895.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,720.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

