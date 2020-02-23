iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,866 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $536,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

