Fmr LLC Acquires 8,346,247 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.00% of AES worth $527,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

