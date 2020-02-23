Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.15% of Allison Transmission worth $526,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after acquiring an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.55 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

