IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

