IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Hubbell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Hubbell stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.58 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

