IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,517,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $223.09 and a twelve month high of $286.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.18.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.