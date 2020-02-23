IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,037,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.