14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,800 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.55 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

