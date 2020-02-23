IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.31.

Shares of LH opened at $189.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,157. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

