IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 833,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 575,462 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,500,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.