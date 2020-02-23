Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

