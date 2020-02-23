Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $8.54 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

