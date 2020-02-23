Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $118,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Get SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEU opened at $36.18 on Friday. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.