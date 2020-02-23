Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $107.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

