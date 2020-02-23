Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

