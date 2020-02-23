Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 5,400 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

