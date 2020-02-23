Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report