Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

