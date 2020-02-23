Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $14.24 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

