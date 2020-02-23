Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $14.24 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report