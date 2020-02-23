Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 3,781 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

