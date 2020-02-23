Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $372,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $204.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $126.47 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

