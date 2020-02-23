6,227 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $6,857,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $5,562,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.