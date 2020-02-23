Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 353,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 208,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report