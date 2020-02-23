Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 353,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 208,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

