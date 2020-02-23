Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $238.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.10.
In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.63.
Zebra Technologies Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
