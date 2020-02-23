Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $238.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.