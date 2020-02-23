Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $117.03 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.