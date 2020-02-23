Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.