Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 470,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Centene by 718.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 528,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

