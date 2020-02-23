9,441 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,875,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 533,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

