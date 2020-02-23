Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 2,148 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $160.17 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.