Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,261 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $158.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $117.26 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

