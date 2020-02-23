Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,246,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 551,059 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth $40,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 27.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,833 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 208.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 119,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

