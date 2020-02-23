Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $16,187,868. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.