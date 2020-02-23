Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $16,187,868. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Corp Of America
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
IFG Advisory LLC Invests $207,000 in Garmin Ltd.
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
14,581 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report