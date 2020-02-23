4,489 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $65.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

