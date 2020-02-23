Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $289,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $344.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.16. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,598 shares of company stock worth $40,230,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

