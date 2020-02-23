Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $290,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 369,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

