Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 71.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after buying an additional 63,292 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $7,454,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 59,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.09 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

