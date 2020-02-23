Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.