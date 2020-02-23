Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $331,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

PCEF opened at $23.84 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

