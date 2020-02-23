Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $318,000 in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 136,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 488.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.19 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

