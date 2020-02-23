Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $197.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

