Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 718,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128,768 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.