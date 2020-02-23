Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth $61,391,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

